Security guards rescue man from burning home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night where they say two security guards rescued a 63-year-old man who was trapped inside.

Emergency crews arrived at an apartment on Treemont Cove in Frayser around 8:50 p.m. where they say the security guards were able to pull the man from the burning home. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The man sustained second and third-degree burns to the face, arms and upper body.

No firefighters were injured.

MFD says the fire broke out in the rear of the apartment, which did not have a working smoke alarm. Damage is estimated at $14,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.