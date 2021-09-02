School-aged children account for 38% of active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 531 newly confirmed COVID-9 cases within the county Thursday and 175 new pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average for cases is 741.

The Shelby County COVID-1 Task Force will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Since the beginning of the pandemic over 20,000 children have contracted the deadly virus.

Children aged 0-17 account for 38% of the county’s active cases

8,552 active cases countywide

3,272 active pediatric cases

Shelby County also has a growing case total of 127,227 with a death toll of 1,878.

More on the county’s COVID-19 case breakdown is pictured below:

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 2 (SCHD)

Case numbers are fluctuating day by day, but health officials are still singing to the tune of vaccinations -- calling for more people to get vaccinated in Shelby County.

As of Thursday, 1,878 vaccinations have been administered over the last seven days and 466,130 total people have been vaccinated.

The county’s goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity.”

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.