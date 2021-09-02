Advertise with Us
Plenty of afternoon sun and a small taste of fall tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will drop into the mid 60s Friday night under a clear sky.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Partly cloudy Saturday with highs around 90. Showers are possible early Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day looks hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. There could be a stray shower through Tuesday with another front, but chances look low for now. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

