Overwhelming demand, City of Memphis backs off tailgating restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis media tweeted yesterday that there would be some limitations on tailgating during the Liberty Bowl this year, but has taken a step back Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet the City of Memphis has stated that, due to an overwhelming demand, tailgating can continue at Tobey Park during all football games this season.

The tweet gives more specific information about purchasing parking spaces, stating it is a first come first serve bases on game day only.

