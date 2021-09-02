Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

National Civil Rights Museum announces 2021 Freedom Award honorees

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) has announced who will be honored with this year’s Freedom Award.

Former first lady, Michelle Obama, is one of the recipients.

She’s being honored for her work on four main initiatives--- advocating for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, and international adolescent girls’ education.

“It was time for us to have Michelle Obama. We’ve been wanting her even when she was in the White House and we had the opportunity, and she was excited. She IS excited,” said Faith Morris, NCRM chief marketing and affairs officer.

Rev. Dr. William Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharris with the Poor People’s Campaign are also honorees of this year’s Freedom Award.

After his assassination, The Poor People’s Campaign picked up the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and many others to confront systemic racism, poverty and much more.

“What they’ve been able to do throughout this country, to be in 40 to 45 states, is something we think Dr. King would have been proud of and would be a part of what he is doing,” Morris said.

There will also be a special tribute to Darnella Fraizer, the teenager who recorded the murder of George Floyd, sparking global protests against police brutality.

“When we reference back to the traditional civil rights era, they were young people as well. I think she represents the importance of the youth movement in order for our society to reach its full potential,” said Dr. Russell Wigginton, NCRM president.

This year’s event is extra special. It’s celebrating 30 years of the National Civil Rights Museum and 30 years of the Freedom Award.

The event will be virtually presented live from the Orpheum Theatre October 14, and hosted by actor, educator, and activist Lamman Rucker.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

Latest News

Collierville police officer returns to duty after dragged by vehicle during traffic stop
Collierville police officer returns to duty after dragged by vehicle during traffic stop
Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Rising COVID-19 cases in Memphis healthcare system causing statewide concern
Rising COVID-19 cases in Memphis healthcare system causing statewide concern
DeSoto County hospitals receive additional health care personnel to help amid pandemic