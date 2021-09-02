National Civil Rights Museum announces 2021 Freedom Award honorees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) has announced who will be honored with this year’s Freedom Award.

Former first lady, Michelle Obama, is one of the recipients.

She’s being honored for her work on four main initiatives--- advocating for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, and international adolescent girls’ education.

“It was time for us to have Michelle Obama. We’ve been wanting her even when she was in the White House and we had the opportunity, and she was excited. She IS excited,” said Faith Morris, NCRM chief marketing and affairs officer.

Rev. Dr. William Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharris with the Poor People’s Campaign are also honorees of this year’s Freedom Award.

After his assassination, The Poor People’s Campaign picked up the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and many others to confront systemic racism, poverty and much more.

“What they’ve been able to do throughout this country, to be in 40 to 45 states, is something we think Dr. King would have been proud of and would be a part of what he is doing,” Morris said.

There will also be a special tribute to Darnella Fraizer, the teenager who recorded the murder of George Floyd, sparking global protests against police brutality.

“When we reference back to the traditional civil rights era, they were young people as well. I think she represents the importance of the youth movement in order for our society to reach its full potential,” said Dr. Russell Wigginton, NCRM president.

This year’s event is extra special. It’s celebrating 30 years of the National Civil Rights Museum and 30 years of the Freedom Award.

The event will be virtually presented live from the Orpheum Theatre October 14, and hosted by actor, educator, and activist Lamman Rucker.

