Mid-South health officials watching for possible COVID-19 surge following Labor Day weekend

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Labor Day weekend health experts are warning folks about the surge in COVID-19.

Labor Day weekend is typically a time for folks to travel or have gatherings at home before the summer ends. But Mid-South doctors say with hospitals filling up with COVID patients, you may want to hold off.

KAIT says Mississippi County, Arkansas Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle advises people to only celebrate with their household. State health officials shared the same concern regarding gatherings in Governor Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing.

“Every holiday weekend we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in the number of cases,” said Andrews-Pirtle.

Right now, hospitals across the Mid-South are full and there is not enough staff to take care of patients. Andrews-Pirtle says gatherings with unvaccinated people are more dangerous, now that the state is seeing more pediatric COVID-19 cases.

She advises people gather outdoors. If you do plan to attend large events, Andrews-Pirtle says to do your best to keep your distance from others and wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

