Memphis organization unveils new hearse as a reminder of deadly violence against children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis organization found a way to honor young lives lost to senseless violence.

Thursday, the Ride of Tears group unveiled their new child hearse in honor of kids killed by gun violence.

Whenever a child loses their life, the group will organize to ride in honor of the innocent and as a reminder to the community.

CEO and founder of Ride of Tears, Mary Trice, says she wants people in the community to have to see and notice that it’s not just a hearse, but a hearse for a child.

“Because parents, you have to answer one question that God wants to know today,” Trice said. “How are you going to keep your baby from riding in this car because ain’t no more big car. We ain’t riding big car. We have the little car for the little people. Are you tired of the babies getting killed in the city of Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding areas all over the world?”

The organization will host a ride with the community in Memphis September 12.

