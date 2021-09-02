Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis organization unveils new hearse as a reminder of deadly violence against children

Memphis organization unveils new hearse as a reminder of deadly violence against children
Memphis organization unveils new hearse as a reminder of deadly violence against children(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis organization found a way to honor young lives lost to senseless violence.

Thursday, the Ride of Tears group unveiled their new child hearse in honor of kids killed by gun violence.

Whenever a child loses their life, the group will organize to ride in honor of the innocent and as a reminder to the community.

CEO and founder of Ride of Tears, Mary Trice, says she wants people in the community to have to see and notice that it’s not just a hearse, but a hearse for a child.

“Because parents, you have to answer one question that God wants to know today,” Trice said. “How are you going to keep your baby from riding in this car because ain’t no more big car. We ain’t riding big car. We have the little car for the little people. Are you tired of the babies getting killed in the city of Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding areas all over the world?”

The organization will host a ride with the community in Memphis September 12.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Security guards rescue man from apartment fire
Security guards rescue man from burning home
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Its 901 Day! Here’s how you can celebrate all thing Memphis