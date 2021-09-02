Memphis city councilman to soon announce decision on mayoral run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis city councilman says he is close to officially announcing if he will run for Shelby County mayor.

During a Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, Councilman Worth Morgan said his decision will be made clear.

“There have been some articles that I am considering a run for Shelby County mayor. I am very seriously considering that. I think you’ll hear an announcement or a final decision from me in the next couple of weeks. if I’m not going to do it, I think it’s fair to let other people know so they can pursue it,” Worth said.

Morgan represents District 5, which includes midtown Memphis. Current Shelby County mayor, Lee Harris, won a four-year term in 2018 and is eligible for reelection next year.

