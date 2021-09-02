Advertise with Us
Lower humidity and sunshine to end the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, humidity has dropped dramatically. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We will have full sunshine with no rain in the forecast. It will be an abnormally cool night with low temperatures in the upper 50s in much of west Tennessee.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thankfully, humidity will remain low again tomorrow.

THE WEEKEND: We will have a nice day on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures near 90. A front will approach the Mid-South on Sunday, so there will be a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will also be in the lower 90s Tuesday, but will drop into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

