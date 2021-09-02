Advertise with Us
Low humidity continues for another day followed by a muggier weekend and a chance of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air remains in place as the week comes to a close, but a southerly flow and an approaching cold front this weekend will increase humidity and bring rain for some areas during the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light East wind and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southwest wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows again near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

