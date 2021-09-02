Advertisement

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a bittersweet night for us here at Action News 5. One of our longtime colleagues and a fixture on the 10 p.m. news is wrapping up her time at WMC.

After 30-plus years, Janice Broach has signed off for the last time.

While we will miss her storytelling and newsroom presence immensely, we want to take time to share with you some of the highlights from the reporter who has always gone after the big story.

Watch a special story above from Joe Birch on Janice’s storied reporting career here in the Mid-South and see highlights of her time on Action News 5 below.

Thank you, Janice Broach, for your commitment to serving the Mid-South for more than 30 years.

