Grizzlies to retire Jerseys of Zach Randolph, Tony Allen this season

Zach Randolph and Tony Allen retired jerseys(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the most iconic figures of the Memphis Grizzlies Core 4 era will have their Jerseys elevated to the rafters of FedExForum this coming NBA season.

The Grizzlies announced Wednesday they will retire the Jerseys of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen in separate ceremonies this season.

Randolph wore number 50 and Allen, number 9.  

Randolph spent eight years with the Grizzlies from 2009 to 2017. In that time be become the club’s second All-Star in franchise history, Pau Gasol was the first, and the first player to earn All-NBA honors.

ZBo is the franchise’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds and is second in career rebounds. 

Randolph’s jersey will be retired on December 11 during a home game against the Houston Rockets.

Allen was the last member of the Core 4 to join the team in 2010. His jersey will be retired on January 28 when Utah comes to town. 

His arrival and defensive tenacity had people all over the NBA world knowing Memphis for its Grit and Grind philosophy, a phrase he coined in an interview after shackling Kevin Durant at Oklahoma City to guarantee a playoff did.

He also dubbed FedExForum, “The Grindhouse” as he became “The Grindfather,” and one of the NBA’s best defenders. 

The Grizzlies earned seven straight postseason appearances and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2013. 

Marc Gasol and Mike Conley are the other two members of the Core 4.

The Grizzlies says their jerseys will be retired once their playing days are over.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

