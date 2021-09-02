Advertise with Us
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite

Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard from old party concepts building(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to the old Party Concepts building after explosions were heard in Midtown Thursday afternoon.

The fire department says a man was found inside the currently vacant building on a fork lift moving old propane tanks when the tanks ignited.

The man reportedly sustained first-degree burns but refused transport for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

