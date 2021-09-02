Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to the old Party Concepts building after explosions were heard in Midtown Thursday afternoon.
The fire department says a man was found inside the currently vacant building on a fork lift moving old propane tanks when the tanks ignited.
The man reportedly sustained first-degree burns but refused transport for treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
