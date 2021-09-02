Despite a man advantage 901 FC falls to OKG energy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What better thing to do on 901 Day than to check out Memphis 901 FC at AutoZone Park?

The Boys in Black are working on getting into the United Soccer League Playoff picture with the OKC Energy in town.

Take you Downtown to the corner of Union and B.B. King where the 901 is just outside the post-season cut line in the USL Eastern Conference Central Division. OKC is two games ahead of Memphis in the standings.

Big collision in the 24th minute.

OKC’s Zachary Ellis Hayden takes out 901′s Andre Reynolds hard.

That’s a red card ejection. The Energy, down to ten men for the rest of the match but it doesn’t matter.

In the 47th minute, OKC was on the counter-attack. The cross to Zylian Bijev.

He makes the move by Niall Logue then slots it into the back of the net. That score holds up.

901 FC falls.

Final Score 1-Nil. 901 FC, now 5-7-7, stays at home for its next match, that’s Saturday against the Birmingham Legion Downtown at the Zone.

