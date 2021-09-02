Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

DeSoto County hospitals receive additional health care personnel to help amid pandemic

(KSLA)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County hospitals are receiving much-needed help amid the pandemic.

Dozens of healthcare workers, including nurses and respiratory therapists, are working at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch.

The workers are some of the more than 1,100 health care personnel requested by hospitals across the state.

“The situation was becoming dire in our hospitals,” said Board President Mark Gardner. “We want to thank the Governor and the Mississippi State Department of Health for answering our call for help.” The need for COVID testing had also reached a critical level. “Before we asked for state testing, it was taking people two or three days to get a testing appointment,” said Supervisor Lee Caldwell.

A request was sent to the state to open a state-run COVID-19 testing location and a field hospital in DeSoto County. The state decided to deploy health care workers to the county instead of a hospital. A testing site opened August 23 outside the health department in Hernando.

So far, the state has filled 74 percent of the requests for personnel.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Quitman County Public School District transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases, contacts

Latest News

Nearly 100 people are sitting in emergency rooms across Mississippi waiting for an ICU bed that...
Mississippi sees some stabilization among COVID-19 cases; ICU beds still remain scarce
MS Covid update
Intensive care units still scarce after COVID-19 surge
St. Jude launches podcast documenting first civilian mission to space
St. Jude launches podcast documenting first civilian mission to space
Doctors encourage getting the flu shot as it may help minimize future hospital burden
Doctors encourage getting the flu shot as it may help minimize future hospital burden