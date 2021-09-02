DeSoto County hospitals receive additional health care personnel to help amid pandemic

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County hospitals are receiving much-needed help amid the pandemic.

Dozens of healthcare workers, including nurses and respiratory therapists, are working at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch.

The workers are some of the more than 1,100 health care personnel requested by hospitals across the state.

“The situation was becoming dire in our hospitals,” said Board President Mark Gardner. “We want to thank the Governor and the Mississippi State Department of Health for answering our call for help.” The need for COVID testing had also reached a critical level. “Before we asked for state testing, it was taking people two or three days to get a testing appointment,” said Supervisor Lee Caldwell.

A request was sent to the state to open a state-run COVID-19 testing location and a field hospital in DeSoto County. The state decided to deploy health care workers to the county instead of a hospital. A testing site opened August 23 outside the health department in Hernando.

So far, the state has filled 74 percent of the requests for personnel.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.