Collierville police officer returns to duty after dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville police officer has returned to duty after she was injured during a traffic stop in January.

Officer Rachel Tigner was one of two officers who were involved in a physical confrontation with a suspect and dragged by the suspect’s vehicle as he attempted to flee.

The incident happened on Houston Levee near Highway 385. As the driver was being detained, he attempted to flee. Tigner was dragged nearly 300 yards at excessive speeds until the vehicle crashed. She received serious injuries, which required hospital treatment and rehabilitation.

The Colliver Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that Tigner is back to full duty.

