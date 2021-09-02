Advertise with Us
Arkansas family mourns marine killed in Kabul

By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family from Crittenden county is grieving the loss of a family member, a marine who lost his life last week when he was tragically killed in Afghanistan.

Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover lost his life along with 12 others were tragically killed in Afghanistan.

His uncle Jerry Soto says his family is still trying to process the loss. Soto says his nephew was originally from West Memphis. He described him as a family guy and that they all viewed him as a hero. Soto says he found out the what happened to his nephew from his mother during a late night phone calls.

”I knew instantly when I heard her that the unthinkable had happened. that’s when your heart sinks,” Soto said.

Soto says that while the family is grieving the loss of Taylor, they’ve received an outpouring of support from the Marion and West Memphis community. He says he wants the message of his nephews life to unify people, and that his life was about more than politics.

A vigil is planned to honor Hoover along with the other 12 service members that were killed. It will be at Marion Performing Arts Center this Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

