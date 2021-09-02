Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Amber Alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black...
The Oklahoma Amber Alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No photos or vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,850 new cases reported Thurs.
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
Randy Clouse, who's battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Springfield, Illinois, is being denied a...
Judge sides with hospital in denying COVID-19 patient ivermectin
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast