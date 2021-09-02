Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

AAA anticipates Labor Day travelers will opt for road trips amid spike in COVID-19

By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to cause a case surge across the county, the CDC has warned against travel for Labor Day weekend - especially for the unvaccinated.

But AAA anticipates folks will opt to hit the road instead of the skies.

“For those that are still going to travel we do expect that to be in the form of a road trip,” said AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper.

Cooper says they’ve actual seen an increase in travelers choosing to go for a road trip.

“For the summer we’ve seen about an 11% increase,” said Cooper.

As for gas prices, they are expected to increase as well.

“In general we’re expecting gas prices to be the most expensive for Labor Day since about 2014,” said Cooper.

How Hurricane Ida impacts prices is yet to be seen.

“It’s a little early at this point to tell exactly how big of an effect that hurricane had on that refining region,” said Cooper

As always when preparing for a road trip, it is important to make sure your car is in top shape. Do not forget an emergency kit in case you do get stranded.

Also, plan ahead for any possible changes and restrictions caused by COVID-19.

“Make sure you plan ahead and see if things are still open,” said Cooper, “Be very vigilant in checking your travel.”

For more on AAA’s automotive services visit the site here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Overwhelming demand, City of Memphis backs off tailgating restrictions
Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
West Memphis Mayor makes proclamation, honors fallen soldier
West Memphis Mayor makes proclamation, honors fallen soldier
West Memphis Mayor makes proclamation, honors fallen soldier
West Memphis Mayor makes proclamation, honors fallen soldier