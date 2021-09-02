AAA anticipates Labor Day travelers will opt for road trips amid spike in COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to cause a case surge across the county, the CDC has warned against travel for Labor Day weekend - especially for the unvaccinated.

But AAA anticipates folks will opt to hit the road instead of the skies.

“For those that are still going to travel we do expect that to be in the form of a road trip,” said AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper.

Cooper says they’ve actual seen an increase in travelers choosing to go for a road trip.

“For the summer we’ve seen about an 11% increase,” said Cooper.

As for gas prices, they are expected to increase as well.

“In general we’re expecting gas prices to be the most expensive for Labor Day since about 2014,” said Cooper.

How Hurricane Ida impacts prices is yet to be seen.

“It’s a little early at this point to tell exactly how big of an effect that hurricane had on that refining region,” said Cooper

As always when preparing for a road trip, it is important to make sure your car is in top shape. Do not forget an emergency kit in case you do get stranded.

Also, plan ahead for any possible changes and restrictions caused by COVID-19.

“Make sure you plan ahead and see if things are still open,” said Cooper, “Be very vigilant in checking your travel.”

For more on AAA’s automotive services visit the site here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.