Woman kidnapped, held at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Becky Robinson reportedly was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend of five months, Jabari Albritton, and that he robber her, taking her wedding ring, on August 13.

According to the affidavit, Albritton picked up Robinson in the evening and they had dinner at the mall and drove around a bit before Albritton began doing doughnuts in the street and running from police.

The report says Robinson told Albritton they were done and she wanted to go home. They stopped at a gas station where Robinson got out of the car to smoke a cigarette and Albritton wanted her to get back in the car, but she said no.

The affidavit says Albritton then grabbed Robinson by the neck and pulled out a handgun, forcing her into the car and threatening to kill her. Albritton then fired a warning shot into the air and held her at gunpoint as they drove away.

The report says they pulled into a Regions bank and Albritton demanded Robinson give him her bank card. She refused and Albritton hit her in the face, forcing her to give him the card.

According to the affidavit he then demanded the pin for the ATM and fired a shot into the floorboard of the car before hitting Robinson in the head with the gun. She tried to run, but Albritton grabbed and forced her back into the car.

The report says she was able to get away while Albritton was focused on the ATM and then she was able to call the police. At some point during the altercation Albritton forced off Robinson’s wedding ring, valued at $2,500.

Albritton is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

