WATCH: Dr. Threlkeld discusses new study findings on COVID-19 immunity

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld holds a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss new study findings on COVID-19 immunity, compares natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity.

For today’s Shelby County COVID-19 data please click here.

