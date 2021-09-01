Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens is joining a growing list of businesses bumping starting pay to at least $15 an hour.

The company announced Tuesday it will begin increasing its hourly wages for all team members in phases starting in October.

Walgreens hopes to have the wage increases fully implemented by November 2022.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” CEO Roz Brewer said.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The investment in increased wages is expected to total more than $450 million over the next three years.

A Walgreens spokesman told the Associated Press that half of the company’s 191,000 employees already earn at least $15 an hour.

The company’s announcement comes less than a month after rival CVS said it would increase its minimum hourly wage to $15 by July 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur...
Michelle Obama among 2021 NCRM Freedom Award recipeints
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
The Colorado attorney general said three officers and two paramedics have been charged in the...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
Its 901 Day! Here’s how you can celebrate all thing Memphis