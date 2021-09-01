Advertise with Us
Tiger assistant coach Rasheed Wallace talks of training UofM big men

Rasheed Wallace
Rasheed Wallace(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With his new staff complete and the number one recruiting classes in the nation finally in the fold, Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway can start perfecting his plan for getting the University of Memphis back into national prominence on the court. 

In Rasheed Wallace, he has a 4-time NBA All-Star and League Champion who can show the Tiger big men the tricks of the trade.

The 6′10 Wallace was one of the first true “stretch 4′s” as a player, but he says, it’s not all about stretching the court.

“It all started inside. Inside out,” said Wallace. “And the further you go in your career, that’s when I stepped out. So, what I want to tell the young guys in teaching them is, don’t depend so much on that 3-point shot. Yeah, I shot it. But I really didn’t start shooting it till I got older and slower. And going inside and banging against Big Guys like Shaq, man, I can’t keep banging down there, so I definitely want to teach them the ins and outs. Teach them the Postgame. I think that’s one of the things that missing here. In the college game and in the pros. Lot of guys this generation run to the 3 point line. If you can’t shoot the 3 get your ass in the post. a layup is as good as a three. Basic basketball is what I want to install these young men to get back to.” 

Wallace says he’s All In on Helping his guys Make that Money on the next level.

