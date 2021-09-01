Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

“There will never be anyone like him”: Ark. Family of fallen Marine mourns

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been almost a week since USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, along with 12 others were tragically killed in Afghanistan.

Jeremy Soto, Hoover’s uncle, says the family has been trying to process the shocking news.

“Little did we know that he ultimately would make that sacrifice,” Soto said.

Originally from West Memphis, Soto describes his nephew as a family guy.

“All of his cousins viewed him as a hero,” he said.

Soto mentioned he and his wife Heather received a phone call from Hoover’s parents late at night.

“I knew instantly when I heard her that the unthinkable had happened,” he said, “that’s when your heart sinks.”

Despite how hard it has been for Hoover’s family to process the loss, Soto says there has been an outpouring of love from the Marion-West Memphis community.

He adds the message on his nephew’s life should be deeper than politics, saying it should “unify people”, as “division is not going to do anything for us.”

Register books are on display at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis and Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis until Sept. 3 from 8 PM until 5 PM.

A vigil is planned to honor Hoover along with the other 12 service members killed in Kabul at the Marion Performing Arts Center on Sept. 3 at 7 PM.

Attendees are asked to bring battery-operated candles only.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 31
344 of just over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County are among children

Latest News

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 woman dead, another injured in Memphis shooting
Police Tape Line
18-year-old shoots man in domestic dispute outside Coahoma County casino
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
State department of health says 1 in every 85 Tennesseans has COVID-19
Memphis VA Medical Center
Afghanistan troop pullout weighs heavy on Mid-South veterans