Survey: Mississippians are split when it comes to vaccine mandates

Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health...
Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, as she attempts to give him a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an open vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A survey released by Millsaps College on Wednesday revealed Mississippians’ attitudes towards a litany of COVID-related topics, including vaccine mandates.

It was conducted in late August with a sample size of 684 voters. According to Millsaps, results were weighted to reflect voter turnout in the 2020 Mississippi election.

The survey found an almost even split among those in Mississippi when it came to small businesses and whether they should mandate vaccines for their employees: 43% said yes while 46% said no.

It also found that 56% of Mississippians believe children under 12, who are still not able to be vaccinated, should be required to wear masks in school this fall. Thirty-two percent of respondents disagreed.

More Mississippians, however, did agree that no government authority or official should be allowed to mandate mask wearing.

An overwhelming majority of Mississippians, 72%, also opposed allowing health insurance companies to deny coverage for COVID-related hospital costs for those who had refused to get vaccinated. Only 18% approved of this measure.

Another area where Mississippians agreed was in the direction Mississippi is headed, with 47% thinking it’s in the wrong direction. Just 32% said it was going in the right direction.

