Shower possible this afternoon, below average temperatures continue

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and mild this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be a few clouds mixed in this afternoon and a chance for an isolated downpour. The best chance for rain will be between 1 and 5 pm. However, some areas will completely miss the rain today. Tonight will be dry and cooler with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% rain. High: 89 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 68 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with no rain in the forecast. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up shower. The best chance for rain will be between 12 pm and 5 pm. Labor Day will also be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

