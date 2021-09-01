Advertise with Us
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting that is impacting traffic at a large intersection in Whitehaven.

Memphis police sent out a traffic alert around 4:45 a.m. saying the intersection of Craft Road, Lakeview Road and Orleans Road is shut down due to the investigation. According to Memphis fire paramedics, one person was rushed to the hospital -- their condition is unknown.

It is unclear how long the intersection will be shut down. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes for the time being.

We have sent a crew to the scene to learn more information.

This story will be updated.

