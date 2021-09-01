Rhodes College says 94% of students are vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that 94% of students have been fully vaccinated as of August 28.

The private institution made vaccinations mandatory, saying that those who are not fully vaccinated and plan to be on campus for any reason must have an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons.

Rhodes College also reported that 91% of faculty have been fully vaccinated as of August 28 and they are continuing to push towards 100% vaccination of student s and faculty by the September 30 deadline.

