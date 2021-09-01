Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Record number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19

By Brandon Richard
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest it’s ever been.

State data shows 3,338 patients hospitalized Wednesday morning, beating the old record from early January.

Data shows 943 of those patients are in the ICU — another record.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says they reached “a tragic milestone” on Wednesday with a record high of 322 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

They said 26% of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

They also saw the largest increase of COVID-19 patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We are definitely headed in the wrong direction in terms of the trajectory of this pandemic. Getting more people vaccinated is the only way to turn a corner,” said Sarah Farley, corporate communications specialist for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

At Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis the number of patients hospitalized has fallen, from over 150 patients to under 140.

“So that’s a cause for some hope. The worst could be at least upon us if not behind us,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert at Baptist.

Threlkeld says while it’s encouraging news for Baptist, it’s not the same story for every hospital system.

“These hospitalization numbers are going to vary,” said Threlkeld.

But with cases rising, especially among younger people, he’s concerned about what could happen over the next few weeks.

“We’re seeing a lot younger people dying now, and they tend to survive for a lot longer time before they succumb to the infection,” said Threlkeld. “Unfortunately, some of these deaths are going to play out over weeks to come.”

That’s why he says the community must continue to practice the safeguards it knows work heading into fall.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

Doctors encourage getting the flu shot as it may help minimize future hospital burden
Doctors encourage getting the flu shot as it may help minimize future hospital burden
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
City of Memphis limits tailgating for Liberty Bowl
Violent 24 hours leaves three people dead in Memphis
Violent 24 hours leaves three people dead in Memphis