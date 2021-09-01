Record number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest it’s ever been.

State data shows 3,338 patients hospitalized Wednesday morning, beating the old record from early January.

Data shows 943 of those patients are in the ICU — another record.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says they reached “a tragic milestone” on Wednesday with a record high of 322 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

They said 26% of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

They also saw the largest increase of COVID-19 patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We are definitely headed in the wrong direction in terms of the trajectory of this pandemic. Getting more people vaccinated is the only way to turn a corner,” said Sarah Farley, corporate communications specialist for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

At Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis the number of patients hospitalized has fallen, from over 150 patients to under 140.

“So that’s a cause for some hope. The worst could be at least upon us if not behind us,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert at Baptist.

Threlkeld says while it’s encouraging news for Baptist, it’s not the same story for every hospital system.

“These hospitalization numbers are going to vary,” said Threlkeld.

But with cases rising, especially among younger people, he’s concerned about what could happen over the next few weeks.

“We’re seeing a lot younger people dying now, and they tend to survive for a lot longer time before they succumb to the infection,” said Threlkeld. “Unfortunately, some of these deaths are going to play out over weeks to come.”

That’s why he says the community must continue to practice the safeguards it knows work heading into fall.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.