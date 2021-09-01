Quitman County Public School District transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases, contacts

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South school district will temporarily transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

The Quitman County Public School District will transition to virtual learning for 14 calendar days due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

Virtual learning will begin Thursday, September 2. Students will return to school Thursday, September 16.

The district is instructing students to log in to Google Classroom or Zoon for live instruction throughout each day at 8 a.m. Schedules will be posted to the district’s website.

