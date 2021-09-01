Quarantine times after COVID-19 exposure can vary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With people back at school and work, knowing when to quarantine is a must to minimize community spread of the coronavirus.

“The need to quarantine is divided into two groups, the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The number of days varies. For unvaccinated individuals, they do need to quarantine after they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sharin Mazumder, infectious disease expert at Methodist Healthcare.

Mazumder says that period is preferably 14 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges shorter periods of time can be used.

“So one is 10 days and the second option is seven days, as long as someone has a negative test on day five or later after the exposed,” Mazumder said.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to quarantine.

“They do not need to quarantine after they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 as long as they themselves are not having any symptoms,” said Mazumder.

However, the CDC says vaccinated people should still get tested between three and five days after they were in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“They need to isolate for 10 days, and they also need to be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of any fever reducing medication. And their symptoms need to be improving when they end their isolation,” Mazumder explained.

If someone in your household is in close contact with someone outside your home who has COVID-19, they should quarantine in a separate bedroom if possible.

If you get tested for COVID-19, you should quarantine until you know the results of your test.

