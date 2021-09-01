Advertise with Us
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

COVID-19 Vaccination Update Sept. 1
COVID-19 Vaccination Update Sept. 1
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department has reported 1,147 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

The health dept. reports that 486 of these are pediatric cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Shelby County to 126,696 and the death toll has risen by 11 to 1,873 since the pandemic began almost a year and a half ago.

There are currently 9,008 active cases with a seven day rolling average of 741 cases per day. The

The latest weekly test positivity rate is at 21.3% for the county, a minor drop from the previous week’s rate of 21.5%.

Health leaders say the current surge overtaking the Mid-South won’t be done until hospitalizations are down as the health care system continues to be swamped with patients.

The latest health care resource tracking data shows both acute care (94%) and ICU utilization (97%) are both in the red zone.

The health dept. reports that 464,450 people have been vaccinated in the county, 66.3% of the way to the goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000.

On Monday, Shelby County Health Department renewed its health order with updated mask guidance and new information on when the county will make third doses of the vaccine and booster shots available to residents.

