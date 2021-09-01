Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Carjacking suspect Kaylon Osborne
Memphis police searching for man suspected in 2 armed carjackings