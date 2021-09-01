MLGW announces death of 2 of its employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced the death of two of its employees this week via Twitter.

A spokesperson says MLGW is unable to provide the causes of their deaths. But the utility did provide the names of the employees: Ricky Mitchell and Beverly Phillips saying they will be greatly missed.

MLGW also provided its COVID-19 data from March 13 to August 27:

1,236 MLGW employees have been in quarantine or self-isolation since March 13, 2020

445 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 13, 2020

#MLGW lost two employees this week. Ricky Mitchell and Beverly Phillips will be missed greatly. The meeting is adjourned. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) September 1, 2021

