MLGW announces death of 2 of its employees

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced the death of two of its employees this week via Twitter.

A spokesperson says MLGW is unable to provide the causes of their deaths. But the utility did provide the names of the employees: Ricky Mitchell and Beverly Phillips saying they will be greatly missed.

MLGW also provided its COVID-19 data from March 13 to August 27:

  • 1,236 MLGW employees have been in quarantine or self-isolation since March 13, 2020
  • 445 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 13, 2020

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

