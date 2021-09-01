MLGW announces death of 2 of its employees
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced the death of two of its employees this week via Twitter.
A spokesperson says MLGW is unable to provide the causes of their deaths. But the utility did provide the names of the employees: Ricky Mitchell and Beverly Phillips saying they will be greatly missed.
MLGW also provided its COVID-19 data from March 13 to August 27:
- 1,236 MLGW employees have been in quarantine or self-isolation since March 13, 2020
- 445 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 13, 2020
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.