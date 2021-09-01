Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Michelle Obama among 2021 NCRM Freedom Award recipients

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur...
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States, is one of many 2021 Freedom Award recipients for the National Civil Rights Museum.

“It was time for us to have Michelle Obama. We’ve been wanting her even when she was in the White House,” said an official with the Freedom Awards. “We had an opportunity and she was excited, she is excited about being a part of this.”

Additional nominees include The Poor People’s Campaign led by Reverand Dr. William J. Barber II and Reverand Dr. Liz Theoharis.

The Freedom Awards ceremony, set for October 14, also marks the 30th anniversary of the museum.

It will be broadcasted live from the Orpheum Theatre with a pre-show at 7 p.m. and the ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s freedom award ceremony, visit freedomaward.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Man convicted of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Man convicted of killing 2 people, including Memphis police officer during downtown crime spree
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

Its 901 Day! Here’s how you can celebrate all thing Memphis
FEMA will be testing it's national Emergency Alert Systems Tomorrow
36,000 still without power in Mississippi, recovery efforts and assessments underway
Governor Tate Reeves, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Executive Director of Mississippi...
Governor Reeves and FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 woman dead, another injured in Memphis shooting