Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KSLA)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reached record-high COVID-19 patients Wednesday.

The healthcare system reports 322 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis has the largest increase of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Out of 322 hospitalizations across the healthcare system, 26 percent are in ICU. About 12 percent of the patients are fully vaccinated. Methodist Le Bonheur says most of the patients have multiple comorbidities or comprised immune systems.

The healthcare system opened a second monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to expand access to patients in need of infusion. Infusion therapy is now offered at its Hacks Cross and University Hospital locations.

Methodist Le Bonheur is uring the community to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

