Memphis Corps of Engineers installs first FEMA emergency power generator in Louisiana following hurricane

RESERVE, La. (WMC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home Tuesday.

The generator will support the 156-bed facility’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services are restored in the area.

USACE Memphis District deployed an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) to Louisiana to support FEMA’s hurricane Ida relief efforts. The team provides support, ranging from technical expertise to turnkey installation of FEMA’s emergency generators, at critical public facilities, including hospitals and shelters.

