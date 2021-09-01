Man dies after Memphis shooting, police investigate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Joubert Avenue near Kansas Street.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Joubert Ave. One male shooting victim was xported to ROH in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

No suspect info was given. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2021

