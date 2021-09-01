Advertise with Us
Man dies after Memphis shooting, police investigate

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Joubert Avenue near Kansas Street.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

