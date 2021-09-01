LIVE: Mississippi state health officials discuss COVID-19, vaccination, and monoclonal treatment
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - State health leaders discuss COVID-19 cases in the state as well as treatment for the virus Wednesday during a press conference.
Health officials also discuss vaccination rates, hospitalization rates, and monoclonal treatment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.