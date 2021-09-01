Judge’s ruling keeps COVID-19 protections in place for Shelby County Jail inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back in April, a group of civil rights attorneys agreed to drop their lawsuit against the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and instead, enter a consent decree for federal oversight into the COVID-19 practices at their facilities.

SCSO filed a motion to terminate the agreement in June, making the argument that they have met the requirements for termination.

SCSO agrees to make improvements, such as the ventilation system at the jail, providing masks, and social distancing. However, there was another requirement that a federal judge says was not being met.

In a 24-page order, a federal judge shows deep concern for the conditions inside the Shelby County Jail, saying the jail population is in “deep peril” with a low vaccination rate as the Delta Variant spreads.

“It is a very, very bad place right now and it’s approaching a crisis if it’s not already at crisis level,” said Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City.

Spickler is one of many attorneys for the plaintiffs housed inside the Shelby County Jail. According to documents, the vaccination rate at the jail is around 25 percent, which is “shockingly low.”

According to the consent decree, a COVID-19 vaccine must be offered to all detainees housed at the jail for more than 14 days. Attorneys for the sheriff’s office say requests from detainees for the vaccine were extremely low. Spickler says jail officials did a poor job of educating inmates.

“For our clients who are in the jail, the most concerning thing is they don’t have access to good information,” said Spickler. “And almost every person, when we asked people who were in the jail about what would it take to get you to take the vaccination, they tell us Information.”

The judge agreed, denying the sheriff’s office’s request to terminate the consent decree.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, as of last Friday, out of more than 1,900 COVID-19 tests administered, 369 detainees have tested positive. Out of more than 1,800 tests for employees, 456 employees tested positive at 201 Poplar, Jail East, and the juvenile detention center.

Attorney Steve Mulroy says those numbers should concern the public because the virus will eventually make it to the general public.

“Because people come into and out of the jail on a regular basis, staff come in and out of that population on a regular basis. So, for the safety of these people who are being held against their will at the jail without being convicted of a crime and for the safety of the community at large, the SCSO must do a much better job of complying with the terms of this consent decree,” said Mulroy.

Action News 5 reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and was told they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

View the court’s decision below.

