Its 901 Day! Here’s how you can celebrate all thing Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s September 1, which marks a big day in the Bluff City. It’s 901 Day! A day to celebrate all things Memphis.

Below is a list of meal deals and events from “I Love Memphis” blog with discounts for Memphians and those who love the 901.

901 Day 2021: Events, Discounts, and Deals

St. Jude says September 1 is also the first day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The hospital is encouraging Memphians to celebrate by donating $9.01 to St. Jude for support.

If you are interested in donating, visit //stjude.org/901day to learn more information.

