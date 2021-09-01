Gov. Reeves, FEMA give update on Hurricane Ida aftermath in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are holding a briefing to discuss Hurricane Ida after ripping through the state earlier this week.

Reeves says there are currently 36,000 power outages statewide, mostly in the southwest region of Mississippi. At its peak, power outages were at a staggering 136,000.

This story will be updated.

