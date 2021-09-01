Advertise with Us
Full sun and less humid air late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy this afternoon with a few passing downpours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and less muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s with low humidity.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs around 90. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day looks hot and muggy with a passing shower or storm. Highs will be in the low 90s. That trend will continue through Wednesday. Lows will be in the low 70s.

