Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column, including the challenges being felt in emergency rooms across the Mid-south and how it’s impacting those in the community.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

