Desoto County rescue team assists in recovery at collapsed road following Hurrican Ida

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WMC) - The aftermath of Hurricane Ida is still being felt across Louisiana and Mississippi.

A road saturated with water in southern Mississippi collapsed after the storm moved out, causing two deaths.

Search and rescue personnel from Desoto County helped in the recovery effort at that scene.

Members of Mississippi Task Force 1 from Desoto County worked throughout the night Monday and morning on Tuesday to recover two people who died when they drove into a hole in the road in George County, Mississippi. The team went down to the Gulf Coast this weekend with the mission to help in any way it could.

It eventually got called to help in one of the most tragic scenes from the storm.

“The part we played in it was not so much the rescue, but more of the recovery,” said task force member Chris Olson.

A dark, rural road caved Monday night, leaving a large hole in George County. Officials said at least seven cars fell into the hole, piling onto each other.

Ten people were injured and two people died.

“It was out in a rural setting,” Olson said. “There was a large amount of water that washed the area through. It made a pretty good sized hole about 20 to 30 feet deep, and then about 50 feet from one end to the other.”

Olson said the team spent most of Monday making water rescues in hard-hit southern counties before getting the call to relocate to George County.

According to DeSoto County government, the team worked alongside a crane company to clear the area.

“We have a heavy search and rescue task force to assist in those types of events,” Olson said.

DeSoto County government said if river and flash flood threats subside, Mississippi Task Force 1 should make its way back to DeSoto County Wednesday.

