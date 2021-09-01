Cool, dry air streaming into the Mid-South tonight making for mild end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front today leaves behind great weather for the next couple of days followed by a surge in humidity that will likely lead to rain for part of the Labor Day weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

