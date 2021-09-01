Advertise with Us
City of Memphis limits tailgating for Liberty Bowl

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis media announced in a tweet on Wednesday that says tailgating will not be allowed in some areas.

The tweet says that no tailgating will be allowed at Tobey Park this season. Since there is a shortage in parking due to the construction of Liberty Park, Tobey park will become a paid parking lot at $15 per vehicle.

A reply tweet states that tailgating will also not be permitted in any off-site game day parking lots. Tailgating will only be permitted in designated areas on the Liberty Bowl property.

