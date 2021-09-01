City of Memphis limits tailgating for Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis media announced in a tweet on Wednesday that says tailgating will not be allowed in some areas.

The tweet says that no tailgating will be allowed at Tobey Park this season. Since there is a shortage in parking due to the construction of Liberty Park, Tobey park will become a paid parking lot at $15 per vehicle.

Tailgating will also not be permitted in all off-site game day parking lots. Tailgating will only be allowed in designated areas on the Liberty Bowl property. This applies to all University of Memphis, Southern Heritage Classic and AutoZone Liberty Bowl games. — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) September 1, 2021

A reply tweet states that tailgating will also not be permitted in any off-site game day parking lots. Tailgating will only be permitted in designated areas on the Liberty Bowl property.

