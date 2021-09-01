Beale Street Landing to get repairs to facade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Landing will get a million-dollar facelift, according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP).

Construction has begun to repair cracked concrete in what MRPP calls a superficial (non-structural) fix for Beale Street Landing’s facade on Riverside Drive.

The curved building with a lawn on top and an adjacent riverboat dock opened in 2014 at a cost of $43 million. MRPP says it has received $800,000 which will cover 73 percent of the repairs to cracked concrete.

