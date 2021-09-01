Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Beale Street Landing to get repairs to facade

Beale Street Landing to get repairs to facade
Beale Street Landing to get repairs to facade(Source: MRPP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Landing will get a million-dollar facelift, according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP).

Construction has begun to repair cracked concrete in what MRPP calls a superficial (non-structural) fix for Beale Street Landing’s facade on Riverside Drive.

The curved building with a lawn on top and an adjacent riverboat dock opened in 2014 at a cost of $43 million. MRPP says it has received $800,000 which will cover 73 percent of the repairs to cracked concrete.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Weather
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

Latest News

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
Desoto County rescue team assists in recovery at collapsed road following Hurrican Ida
Police lights.
Man dies after Memphis shooting, police investigate
Judge’s ruling keeps inmate COVID-19 protections in place
Judge’s ruling keeps COVID-19 protections in place for Shelby County Jail inmates
5 Star Stories: Memphis staple Jerry’s Snow Cones offering sweat treats year-round
5 Star Stories: Memphis staple Jerry’s Snow Cones offering sweat treats year-round