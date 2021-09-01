16-yeaer-old charged with second-degree murder
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kansas Street Tuesday evening.
Officers say a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot would and transported to the hospital. He did not survive his injuries.
The suspect was a 16-year-old boy that was known to the victim. Police say he has been arrested and will be charged with second-degree murder.
