16-yeaer-old charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kansas Street Tuesday evening.

Officers say a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot would and transported to the hospital. He did not survive his injuries.

The suspect, a 16-yr-old male, was charged with Second Degree Murder. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2021

The suspect was a 16-year-old boy that was known to the victim. Police say he has been arrested and will be charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.