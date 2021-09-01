1 woman dead, another injured in Memphis shooting
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on Kirby Parkway near East Raines Road.
Investigators say preliminary information revealed the women were involved in a disagreement with several other women before the victims were shot.
The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m.
One woman died in the hospital, the other is in non-critical condition.
Police say no arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers 901-529-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.