1 woman dead, another injured in Memphis shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on Kirby Parkway near East Raines Road.

Investigators say preliminary information revealed the women were involved in a disagreement with several other women before the victims were shot.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m.

One woman died in the hospital, the other is in non-critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers 901-529-CASH.

