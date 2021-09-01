1 woman dead, another injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on Kirby Parkway near East Raines Road.

Investigators say preliminary information revealed the women were involved in a disagreement with several other women before the victims were shot.

8/31 @ approx. 10:20 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4138 Kirby Pkwy. One female was xported to ROH were she was pronounced deceased. A second female was xported to ROH in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2021

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m.

One woman died in the hospital, the other is in non-critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers 901-529-CASH.

